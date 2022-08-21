The Rangers activated Calhoun (heel) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in the Rangers' series finale in Minnesota.

Following a two-and-a-half-week stint on the IL, Calhoun was cleared to rejoin the Rangers after completing a three-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Utility man Josh Smith was sent to Round Rock to clear room on the active roster for Calhoun, who is likely to step back into a large-side platoon role in the Rangers' corner outfield.