Rangers' Kole Calhoun: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Calhoun is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels.
Calhoun will once again take a seat with the Rangers facing a left-handed pitcher in Jose Suarez. Eli White will start in center field Sunday, pushing Adolis Garcia to right.
