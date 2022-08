Calhoun will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Tigers.

It's possible the Rangers are prioritizing giving at-bats to younger players down the stretch in the lost season, though the last two of Calhoun's absences have come against lefties like Saturday's starter Eduardo Rodriguez, so it's too early to say that the veteran has been benched. Whatever the reason, it will be Bubba Thompson who starts in left field on this occasion.