Calhoun is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Calhoun will sit for the fourth time in five games, but on three of those occasions, he's been absent from the lineup versus left-handed pitching. With southpaw Framber Valdez on the hill for Houston, the lefty-hitting Calhoun will give way in left field to the righty-hitting Bubba Thompson, who should continue to hold down the short side of a platoon.