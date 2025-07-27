Rocker allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Rocker had a rocky first inning, walking two batters and allowing a pair of singles to yield a run, but he escaped what could have been a worse frame when Matt Olson was thrown out at home plate. Rocker gave up another run in the second before rebounding with a 1-2-3 third, but he was scored upon again in his fourth and final inning. Overall, the right-hander needed 95 pitches to retire 12 batters, and this was his shortest outing since he went 3.1 frames against Tampa Bay on June 4. Rocker had been pitching pretty well coming into Saturday, surrendering two or fewer runs while going at least five innings in five of his previous six starts, so his rotation spot is secure despite Saturday's clunker. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road in Seattle.