Gibson (groin) is expected to be activated off the injured list following the Colorado series which ends Thursday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
If Gibson returns after the Colorado series, it means he'd miss the minimum amount of time and not require a rehab stint. Gibson has a 2.24 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 60.1 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Placed on injured list•
-
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Tosses six innings in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Eighth straight quality start•
-
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Posts another quality start•
-
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Records another quality start•
-
Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Fifth straight quality start•