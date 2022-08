Taveras went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in a 7-0 victory Sunday in Minnesota.

Taveras was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored in the seventh and singled and scored in the ninth. It was his eighth stolen base in 12 attempts this season and the second time he's swiped a bag in the last three games. Following a 7-for-44 slump, the 23-year-old has a .324/.405/.471 line with seven RBI over his last 11 contests.