Acuna (hamstring) was reinstated from High-A Hickory's 7-day injured list Thursday and has gone 1-for-7 with two walks and two runs in his first two games since being activated.

Acuna was sidelined for just under a month with the strained hamstring he sustained in his High-A debut in early April. The younger brother of Ronald Acuna is expected to spend the majority of the 2022 campaign with Hickory.