Garver will bat seventh as Texas' designated hitter in Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Garver will serve as the Rangers' DH for the third straight game and looks as though he'll be the team's favored option at that spot in the lineup over Robbie Grossman, who is on the bench for the third time in five contests. The Rangers are carrying Sandy Leon as a third catcher on the roster, so even while he's seeing steady playing time, Garver won't necessarily be manager Bruce Bochy's first choice to spell Jonah Heim behind the plate.