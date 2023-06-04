Garver started at designated hitter and went 2-for-5 a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 16-6 win over the Mariners.

This was Garver's first game since being activated off the injured list. He will operate as a primary DH while serving behind the plate at times. Including Garver, the Rangers are carrying three players capable of handling catching duties. Sandy Leon remains rostered along with primary starter Jonah Heim. It's unclear how the catching chores will be divided amongst the three. Depending on fantasy league rules, Garver may not yet qualify as a catcher.