GM Chris Young announced Tuesday that Eovaldi is likely to miss the rest of the 2025 season due to a rotator cuff strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly Eovaldi sustained the injury, as he allowed just one run over seven innings versus the Guardians in his last start Friday. Assuming the veteran right-hander is indeed done for the season, he'll have the best campaign of his career cut short. Eovaldi is now likely to close out 2025 with a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 129:21 K:BB across 130 innings.