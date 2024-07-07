Share Video

Link copied!

Lowe went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Lowe singled in a run in the third inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. The first baseman has started to make an impact after a so-so start. Lowe, who has 35 RBI in 68 games overall, has driven in 14 runs over the last 10 contests. He has four home runs and a line of .350/.366/.675 during that stretch. The surge in production could be why manager Bruce Bochy moved him up to third in the order to replace the injured Josh Smith (hamstring).

More News