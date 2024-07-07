Lowe went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Lowe singled in a run in the third inning to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. The first baseman has started to make an impact after a so-so start. Lowe, who has 35 RBI in 68 games overall, has driven in 14 runs over the last 10 contests. He has four home runs and a line of .350/.366/.675 during that stretch. The surge in production could be why manager Bruce Bochy moved him up to third in the order to replace the injured Josh Smith (hamstring).