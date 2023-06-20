Lowe batted fifth and went 1-for-3 with two walks in Monday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy tweaked the lineup Monday, swapping Lowe and Josh Jung in the order. The manager told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that he wanted to break up two consecutive lefties -- Corey Seager in the two hole with Lowe behind him -- when facing a southpaw. The move worked out well Monday against Chicago's Tanner Banks. Bochy said he'll consider using the same lineup against southpaws going forward, while the lineup against righties will remain intact. That sounds like it was just an experiment Monday and not yet a permanent shift.