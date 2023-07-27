Lowe went 2-for-4 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Lowe got the Rangers on the board with a two-run homer in the third inning, then drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run in the fifth. He's been consistent at the plate since the All-Star break, hitting safely in 11 of 12 games while batting .429 (18-for-42) over that span. The first baseman has 12 homers, 57 RBI, 69 runs scored, 27 doubles and two triples while slashing .286/.380/.455 through 102 games overall.