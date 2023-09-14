Lowe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-0 win over Toronto.

Lowe helped get the party started with a three-run home run as part of a four-run fourth inning that broke a scoreless tie. The RBI bumped his season total to a career-high 77, and the homer, his 16th, was the first blast in 23 games. Lowe was dropped to sixth in the order for a second straight game, both against left-handers, as Rangers manager Bruce Bochy navigates a lineup without Adolis Garcia (knee) and Josh Jung (thumb).