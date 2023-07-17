Lowe went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over Cleveland.

Lowe delivered the first of three RBI singles in the eighth inning that turned a 5-2 deficit into the winning 6-5 margin. Surprisingly, the potent Rangers lineup, which leads the league in run differential, were 0-and-27 when trailing after seven innings until Sunday's comeback. Earlier in the contest, he drove in Corey Seager for the Rangers' second run. Lowe's power indicators -- home runs and slugging -- are down from his breakout 2022 season, but the first baseman remains a middle-of-the-order bat in a powerful offense.