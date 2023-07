Lowe went 4-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, four runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over Cleveland.

Lowe put the Rangers on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning and would cross home four times in the big performance. It was his second home run of the month and 10th of the year after a seven-game drought. He bumped his season slash line up to .278/.368/.439 with 37 extra-base hits and 59 runs scored through 416 plate appearances.