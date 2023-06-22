Lowe went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Lowe returned to the third spot in the order after spending the last two games batting fifth. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said having Josh Jung, who normally bats fifth, serve in the three hole was an experiment against lefties following Monday's game, but the manager swapped the two again Tuesday against a right-hander. If the manager settles on Lowe being farther down the order, it's not because the first baseman is struggling. Lowe has hit safely in seven of the last eight games, going 10-for-29 with a 1.017 OPS.