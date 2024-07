Lowe went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Lowe continued a recent surge at the plate and has hit safely eight of nine games, going 15-for-36 (.417) with three home runs and 11 RBI over that stretch. After a brief stint batting third while Josh Smith was unavailable, Lowe has returned to the sixth spot in the order.