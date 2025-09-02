Corbin allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Corbin gave up three solo home runs over the first two innings. He hadn't allowed multiple homers in a start since May 25 versus the White Sox, though he has now given up seven long balls over his last six starts. Corbin posted a 7.17 ERA over 21.1 innings in August and is off to a similarly rough beginning in September. For the season, he's at a 4.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 114:44 K:BB through 136.2 innings over 26 starts. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Astros this weekend.