Rangers' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to Triple-A
Wisdom was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Wisdom had at least an outside shot of breaking camp with the team but won't get the shot to make an impact right away. The 27-year-old has spent the bulk of the last three season at Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals' system, hitting .256/.327/.466.
