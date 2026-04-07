Rangers' Robert Garcia: Used in eighth inning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia retired the side in order in the eighth inning and earned a hold in a 2-1 win over the Mariners.
The left-handed Garcia, who is part of a committee of closers, entered the eighth inning with a string of lefties due up. He worked a 1-2-3 inning to record his second hold of the season. Jakob Junis followed him in the ninth inning to record his first save. Garcia has a 2.25 ERA through five outings, having allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Robert Garcia: Unable to close door on Phillies•
-
Rangers' Robert Garcia: Will share closer job with Martin•
-
Rangers' Robert Garcia: Sharp in Cactus League return•
-
Rangers' Robert Garcia: Back in camp•
-
Rangers' Robert Garcia: In mix to close with Martin•
-
Rangers' Robert Garcia: Handed seventh loss•