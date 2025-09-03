Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Round Rock on July 18, Tellez has operated as the Rangers' preferred first baseman against right-handed pitching, but his hold on a strong-side platoon role could be loosening. Over his last 10 games, Tellez has cobbled together a middling .172/.250/.379 slash line. Even with righty Zac Gallen on the bump for Arizona, Tellez will give way to the right-handed-hitting Jake Burger at first base.