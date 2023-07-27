Huff went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Huff entered the game as a pinch hitter for Jonah Heim (wrist), who left in the fifth inning. Huff's solo shot came in his first at-bat, which was also his first plate appearance since rejoining the big-league roster Saturday. The 25-year-old could have a short-term path to playing time if Heim's injury is anything more than a day-to-day concern, but Huff is unlikely to work his way into a starting role with Mitch Garver on the roster as well.