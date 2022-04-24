The Rangers activated Howard (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Though Garrett Richards is slated to open Sunday's game against the Athletics, Howard is expected to serve as the primary pitcher behind him as the righty makes his return from a brief stay on the IL with a blister and cracked nail on his throwing hand. The Rangers will likely wait and see how the Richards/Howard pairing fares Sunday before deciding whether Howard will serve a traditional starting role in his subsequent turns in the rotation or continue to work as a primary pitcher.