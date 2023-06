Roby was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Frisco. He left Friday's game due to an apparent shoulder injury, FanSided.com reports.

Roby had some prospect buzz after posting a 2.45 ERA with a 14.3 K/9 in 2022 at Low-A. He took a step back last year with a 4.73 ERA and 10.9 K/9, but still had strong strikeout rates. He's still displaing a decent strikeout rate this year at Double-A with a 4.68 ERA and 9.6 K/9 in 42.1 innings before the injury.