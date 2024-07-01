Langford hit for the cycle in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Orioles, going 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored.

Langford made history with the first cycle of the 2024 MLB season Sunday night. He flew out his first time up and then took off from there, tripling in the fourth and then later completing things with a three-run blast in his final at-bat of the evening in the eighth. Langford is putting together quite the rookie campaign despite the season struggles from the Rangers. He became the first rookie in MLB history with a cycle, a grand slam and an inside-the-park home run in a season. He also became the first Rangers rookie to hit for a cycle since 1985. Langford caps off a productive month of June, during which he slashed .309/.368/.526 with three homers, 22 RBI, 11 runs, six steals and an 8:17 BB:K in 106 plate appearances.