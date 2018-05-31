Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Still not back to baseball activities
Manager Kevin Cash says Hechavarria (hamstring) has yet to resume baseball activities, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The shortstop has been on the disabled list since May 19 with a right hamstring strain, but it looks like his recovery is moving at a snail's pace thus far. The Rays will probably exercise extra caution with Hechavarria as well, considering the unpredictable nature of his type of injury and his value to the team, particularly on defense.
