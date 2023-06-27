Kittredge (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday, MLB.com reports.

The activity marked the first time that Kittredge had faced hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery last June. The 2021 All-Star reliever will likely spend the next few weeks ramping up in controlled settings before likely heading out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment at some point shortly after the All-Star break. Kittredge remains on track to return from the 60-day injured list before the season comes to a close.