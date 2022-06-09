Kittredge (elbow) was placed of the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Kittredge stumbled in his last outing Tuesday, allowing an earned run on two hits and walk versus the Cardinals. It's possible that he started to feel off in that outing and he is now going to be miss at least half a month while dealing with right elbow discomfort. It's always a challenge to predict the length of absence for pitchers, especially when it comes to an elbow issue, so he could possibly miss extended time. Calvin Faucher was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday to fill his spot in the bullpen.