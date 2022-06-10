Kittredge (elbow) will require Tommy John surgery, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash revealed Thursday that Kittredge would require a procedure to remove a loose body from his elbow, but the nature of the surgery will be worse than initially anticipated. The right-hander had worked his way into some closing duties recently but will be sidelined until at least late in the 2023 season. Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Ryan Thompson will likely take on additional high-leverage work with Kittredge unavailable.