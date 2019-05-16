Bemboom (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Bemboom was sent to the IL after spraining his knee during Wednesday's win over the Marlins. Nick Ciuffo is expected to be summoned from Triple-A Durham ahead of Friday's series opener against the Yankees to platoon alongside Travis d'arnaud behind the dish for the time being.