The Rays are expected to select Seymour's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of Friday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old Seymour will be making his MLB debut after being selected in the 13th round of the 2021 Draft. Seymour has shown big power throughout his minor-league career and has slashed .263/.327/.553 with 30 home runs, 87 RBI, 70 runs scored, one stolen base and a 38:114 BB:K across 443 plate appearances at Triple-A this season. With Jonathan Aranda (wrist) still on the 10-day IL, Seymour could see regular playing time at first base or designated hitter.