Honeywell had Tommy John surgery Tuesday morning, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews. With a normal recovery timeline, Honeywell could be back on the field sometime early in the 2019 season. He should be dropped in all redraft leagues, and his stock should take a hit in dynasty leagues as he won't provide his any value this year, though he's still considered a valuable prospect. His role for 2019 could be uncertain as well, as the Rays may not want to bring him right into the rotation immediately following his injury--Alex Reyes, the highly-rated Cardinals' prospect, is a comparable case, as he underwent the same surgery in Feburary of last year and could reportedly begin the season in the bullpen.