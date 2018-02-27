Honeywell had Tommy John surgery Tuesday morning, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews. With a normal recovery timeline, Honeywell could be back on the field sometime early in the 2019 season. He should be dropped in all redraft leagues, and his stock should take a hit in dynasty leagues as he won't provide his any value this year, though he's still considered a valuable prospect. His role for 2019 could be uncertain as well, as the Rays may not want to bring him right into the rotation immediately following his injury--Alex Reyes, the highly-rated Cardinals' prospect, is a comparable case, as he underwent the same surgery in Feburary of last year and could reportedly begin the season in the bullpen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories