Phillips is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Phillips will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end while the Rays roll out an outfield of Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot in the series opener in New York. Through 10 games in June, Phillips has managed only one hit in 25 at-bats while striking out 13 times.