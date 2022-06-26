Phillips is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even with a right-hander (Roansy Contreras) taking the hill for Pittsburgh in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Phillips will find himself on the bench. Though Phillips' playing-time outlook has improved of late with Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) landing on the injured list, shortstop Wander Franco's (quadriceps) return to the lineup Sunday along with infielder Isaac Paredes making a case for a more prominent role could result in Phillips sitting out more than expected. Phillips hasn't helped his cause by going 2-for-23 with nine strikeouts over his last eight games.