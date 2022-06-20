Phillips is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Phillips will sit out against a right-handed starter (Gerrit Cole) for the second time in three games and looks to have moved into a reserve role for the Rays while Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier ahead of him on the depth chart. The Rays also called up fellow lefty-hitting outfielder Josh Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday and will have him start in the series opener, so it's possible that Phillips could be fifth in line for playing time out of the outfield.

