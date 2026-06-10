Rays' Bryan Baker: Collects 18th save

Baker earned the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox after tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Baker was brought out for a second-straight night to close things out for the Rays, and he needed just 13 pitches (seven strikes) to do so Tuesday. He's converted seven-straight save opportunities, and his 18 saves are tied with Mason Miller for second-most in the majors behind Cade Smith (21). Given that he's come out of the bullpen in two-straight games, it's unlikely that Baker will be deployed for Wednesday's series finale against Boston.