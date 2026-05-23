Rays' Bryan Baker: Earns 14th save

Baker earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker was summoned to finish off a late Rays comeback and worked around a one-out walk to slam the door on 19 pitches. The 31-year-old has now converted three straight save chances after blowing a save May 13, and he owns a 1.80 ERA across 11 appearances in the month. On the year, he's 14-for-17 in save opportunities with a 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB across 21.1 innings.