Rays' Bryan Baker: Earns 25th save

Baker earned the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and struck out the side after allowing a leadoff single. It was the second straight night with a save for the 31-year-old, who has now converted 14 consecutive save chances dating back to May 17. He owns a 1.73 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 36.1 innings this season and is up to 25 saves, one behind major-league leader Cade Smith.