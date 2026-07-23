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Rays' Bryan Baker: Gets 26th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Baker tossed one inning, allowing no runs with a strikeout, in the 4-2 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday to earn the save.

Baker only needed nine pitches to get his 26th save of the season, and propel himself to second in baseball in saves this year, only behind Cade Smith of the Guardians. The recent All-Star has not blown a save since May 13 and has not allowed a run since June 24. The 31-year-old has also been quite efficient, needing 16 pitches or less to get through an inning in his last seven outings.

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