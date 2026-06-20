Rays' Bryan Baker: Notches 19th save

Baker struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 19th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander is 19-for-22 in converting save chances on the year, an impressive showing for a pitcher who came into 2026 with four career saves and 11 blown saves over the prior four seasons combined while primarily working in middle relief or a setup role. Baker hasn't been charged with a run in 11 straight appearances, delivering a 0.64 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 11 innings over that stingy stretch to lower his ERA on the campaign to 1.84.