Rays' Bryan Baker: Notches 24th save

Baker earned the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and worked around a two-out single to slam the door. The first-time All-Star has now converted 13 straight save chances while allowing just one earned run over 17 appearances during that stretch. For the season, he's 24-for-27 in save opportunities to go along with a 1.78 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB across 35.1 innings.