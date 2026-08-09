Rays' Bryan Baker: Records 34th save

Baker allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Baker was able to earn a save for the second day in a row, and he's earned saves in all four of his appearances so far in August. The 31-year-old finished off a bullpen game for the Rays and came away with his 34th save in 37 chances this season. He's pitched to a 1.55 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB across 46.1 innings this season. Baker, Garrett Cleavinger and Kevin Kelly are all likely to be unavailable Sunday after pitching consecutive days, which could leave the door open for Tyler Wells to get a save chance should one come up.