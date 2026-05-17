Baker earned the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins, allowing one hit without recording a walk or strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Baker was called on to close out a three-run lead and worked around a leadoff single to do so on 10 pitches. It was an encouraging outing after the 31-year-old entered the contest having allowed runs in back-to-back appearances, including a blown save Wednesday. For the year, he's 12-for-15 in save chances with a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB across 19.1 innings.