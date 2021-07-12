The Rays have selected Williams with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

One of the top two-way talents from the prep ranks, Williams projects as a shortstop in pro ball, even though he sat 92-95 mph as a right-handed pitcher. He grew into impact power over the past year, and that will be his carrying tool on offense. It's unclear what type of batting averages he will hit for, and that will likely make or break his ability to make it as a big-league regular. He measures in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and should stick on the left side of the infield. Williams is a good athlete but is only an average runner.