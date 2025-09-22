default-cbs-image
Simpson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Simpson was able to bounce back after an 0-for-5 effort Saturday. The outfielder has 43 steals this season, including five thefts across 19 contests in September. He's added a .299/.331/.349 slash line through 105 contests with 26 RBI, 51 runs scored, 14 doubles and three triples, but the speedy outfielder is still in search of his first home run.

