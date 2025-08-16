Simpson went 3-for-5 with two RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Simpson has hit safely in eight of nine games since returning from a finger injury, and he's racked up multiple hits in four of his last five contests. The speedy outfielder has gone just 2-for-4 on steal attempts, but getting caught a few times hasn't deterred him from being bold on the basepaths. Overall, he has 34 steals on 44 attempts while slashing .307/.342/.360 across 285 plate appearances. He's added 18 RBI, 36 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples, but he has yet to hit a home run in the majors and will likely never be a source of power.