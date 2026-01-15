The Rays signed Solesky to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Solesky collected a 5.28 ERA and 96:45 K:BB over 109.2 innings covering 23 starts and one relief outing with Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals organization in 2025. The 28-year-old has never appeared in the majors and is likely ticketed for the Triple-A Durham rotation to begin the 2026 season.