Mead (elbow) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham and went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk Saturday.

One of the best pure hitters in the minors, Mead missed four weeks with a right elbow strain. It's encouraging that he was able to make it back before the end of the season, seemingly putting any thoughts of a potential surgery behind him. Mead is hitting .296/.390/.537 with a 17.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.0 percent walk rate as a 21-year-old at Double-A and Triple-A.